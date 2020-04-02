SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Philippines track Wall Street lower; Malaysia rises

By Arundhati Dutta

April 2 (Reuters) - Markets in Singapore and the Philippines fell on Thursday, tracking their peers in the United States on persisting fears about the coronavirus' spread and a recession, while Malaysian shares rose on reports of a slowing rate of new infections.

Wall Street slumped overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans of a "painful" two weeks ahead, with a mounting death toll in the country that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands. .N

"Difficult days are ahead for our nation," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "We're going to have a couple of weeks, starting pretty much now, but especially a few days from now, that are going to be horrific."

In Singapore, the benchmark index .STI fell for a second straight day, losing up to 2%. Heavyweight financials United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI and DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI shed as much as 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

The city-state reported 74 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,000.

Philippine shares .PSI lost up to 2.8%, with index heavyweights SM Investments SM.PS and Ayala Land ALI.PS slipping as much as 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively.

However, hopes of a re-emerging China have kept heavy losses at bay for regional markets, according to Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA.

China's factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

Malaysian equities .KLSE climbed as much as 0.7%, with big cap electricity utility co Tenaga Nasional TENA.KL rising 0.5%.

The rate of new infections in Malaysia appears to be slowing amid month-long curbs on movement, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Thai stocks .SETI gained as much as 1% as energy shares rallied, while sector leaders PTT Pcl PTT.BK and PTT Exploration and Production PTTEP.BK also aided the index.

Vietnamese markets .VNI were closed for a holiday.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0358 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2419.77

2440.27

-0.84

Bangkok

1114.9

1105.51

0.85

Manila

5262.17

5408.52

-2.71

Jakarta

4473.769

4466.037

0.17

Kuala Lumpur

1331.63

1322.66

0.68

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2419.77

3222.83

-24.92

Bangkok

1114.9

1579.84

-29.43

Manila

5262.17

7,815.26

-32.67

Jakarta

4473.769

6,299.54

-28.98

Kuala Lumpur

1331.63

1588.76

-16.18

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.