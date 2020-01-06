SE Asia Stocks-Rebound as Mideast tensions wane; Malaysia leads gains

By Sameer Manekar

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets on Tuesday recovered from previous session's losses, as investors tempered expectations for a widespread geopolitical conflict with no exchange of fresh threats between the United States and Iran.

Regional stock markets fell between 0.5% and 1.7% on Monday after the United States warned of major retaliation if Iran strikes back for the killing of its military commander and threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq for the expulsion of U.S. troops from Baghdad.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said that the United States has no plans to pull its troops out of Iraq.

"There is a likelihood of heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East, as well as globally, so markets are likely to be volatile over the week," Linus Loo, head of research at Lim & Tan Securities said, adding that optimism surrounding the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal may return to the markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS added 0.6%, recouping almost all of Monday's losses.

Leading the gains in the region, Malaysian stocks .KLSE rebounded from a nearly 1% drop in the previous session.

Financials and consumer sectors boosted the benchmark, with Malayan Banking MBBM.KL and Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL advancing 0.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Singapore's benchmark index .STI rose on the back of gains in blue-chip stocks, with Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI adding nearly 1% each.

Thai stocks .SETI clawed back from their worst drop in over two months in the previous session, lifted by petrochemicals producer PTT Global Chemical PTTGC.BK and telecom firm Advanced Info Service ADVANC.BK.

The Philippine index .PSI gained 0.3% after data on Tuesday showed the country's annual inflation picked up more than expected in December, but remained well within the central bank's target.

The benchmark was boosted by SM Investments Corp SM.PS and Ayala Corp AC.PS, which jumped 2% and 0.6%, respectively.

"The surprise inflation print in December should keep Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on alert as they gauge price developments going into 2020," ING said in a note, adding that there is scope for the central bank to ease monetary policy further in 2020.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0346 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3242.99

3218.86

0.75

Bangkok

1578.38

1568.5

0.63

Manila

7818.21

7797.87

0.26

Jakarta

6265.661

6257.403

0.13

Kuala Lumpur

1610.52

1597.76

0.80

Ho Chi Minh

955.25

955.79

-0.06

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3242.99

3222.83

0.63

Bangkok

1578.38

1579.84

-0.09

Manila

7818.21

7,815.26

0.04

Jakarta

6265.661

6,299.54

-0.54

Kuala Lumpur

1610.52

1588.76

1.37

Ho Chi Minh

955.25

960.99

-0.60

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

