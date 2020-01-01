SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls over 2%; most others start new year on positive note
By Shruti Sonal
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares slumped over 2% to their lowest in about two weeks on utilities and industrials, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets started the new year in the green amid Sino-U.S. trade deal progress.
The Philippine index .PSI extended losses for the third straight session, on their first trading day since Dec. 27, 2019.
"Foreign outflows continue to put pressure on the market, and we may see no respite just yet until the issues on the water concessionaires' contracts are clarified", an AP Securities note said.
Utilities and industrials have been strained since Philippines' water regulator cancelled the extension of concession deals with the country's two largest utilities Manila Water Co Inc MWC.PS and Maynilad Water Services after pressure from President Rodrigo Duterte.
DMCI Holdings DMC.PS and Metro Pacific Investments Corp MPI.PS, major shareholders of Maynilad Water Services, slumped as much as 6.8% and 8.1%, respectively.
Meanwhile, most other markets in the region gained on their first trading day of 2020, buoyed by easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions and positive policy thrust from China.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House, though considerable confusion remains about the details of the agreement.
News of monetary policy easing by China, the region's top trade partner, also aided sentiment after the country's central bank on Wednesday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves to boost the economy.
Amid the trade deal cheer and Beijing's policy thrust "market is set to start 2020 on a solid footing", said Zhu Huani, analyst at Mizuho Bank in a note.
Trade-sensitive Singapore shares .STI rose as its fourth quarter GDP data came in line with expectations firmed expectations for a modest recovery in 2020.
Thai .SETI and Malaysian stocks .KLSE gained over 0.4% each, while Indonesian equities .JKSE edged lower.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market
Current
Previous close
Pct Move
Singapore
3235.55
3222.83
0.39
Bangkok
1587.83
1579.84
0.51
Manila
7643.98
7815.26
-2.19
Jakarta
6283.573
6299.539
-0.25
Kuala Lumpur
1595.5
1588.76
0.42
Ho Chi Minh
961.73
960.99
0.08
Change so far in 2019
Market
Current
End 2018
Pct Move
Singapore
3235.55
3222.83
0.39
Bangkok
1587.83
1563.88
1.53
Manila
7643.98
7,466.02
2.38
Jakarta
6283.573
6,194.50
1.44
Kuala Lumpur
1595.5
1588.76
0.42
Ho Chi Minh
961.73
892.54
7.75
(Reporting by Shruti Sonal; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com;))
