SE Asia Stocks-Most up as China cuts key interest rate; Philippines leads gains

By Arundhati Dutta

April 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Wednesday after the Chinese central bank cut a key interest rate to get its economy back on track amid fears of the worst global economic downturn since the 1930s.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level on record and paved the way for a similar reduction in benchmark loan rates.

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020, marking the steepest downturn since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

In Southeast Asia, Philippine equities .PSI led gains as they rose as much as 2.3% to hit a one-month high, with big cap financial stocks Security Bank Corporation SECB.PS and Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI.PS gaining 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively.

Malaysian equities .KLSE rose for a second straight session, boosted by gains in heavyweights such as power utility Tenaga Nasional TENA.KL and gas processing firm Petronas Gas Bhd PGAS.KL.

The Vietnamese benchmark .VNI rose up to 0.7%, supported by the financial sector. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam BID.HM rose 1.8%.

The Thai index .SETI inched up, helped by materials stocks, but losses in the country's prominent energy sector kept a lid on gains.

An overnight drop in oil prices was pressuring the energy sector, according to Kasikorn Securities strategist Sunthorn Thongthip.

Moreover, Thailand's economy is expected to lose 1.3 trillion baht (nearly $40 billion), almost all of it in the tourism sector, as a fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, a banking association said on Tuesday.

On the downside, Indonesian shares .JKSE lost up to 0.9%, dragged by losses in communication services stocks. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk TLKM.JK slumped over 2%.

Shares in Singapore .STI were subdued.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0358 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2635.47

2634.57

0.03

Bangkok

1259.28

1256.35

0.23

Manila

5899.89

5780.88

2.06

Jakarta

4683.209

4706.491

-0.49

Kuala Lumpur

1387.98

1371.66

1.19

Ho Chi Minh

771.31

767.41

0.51

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2635.47

3222.83

-18.22

Bangkok

1259.28

1579.84

-20.29

Manila

5899.89

7,815.26

-24.51

Jakarta

4683.209

6,299.54

-25.66

Kuala Lumpur

1387.98

1588.76

-12.64

Ho Chi Minh

771.31

960.99

-19.74

