SE Asia Stocks-Most up as China cuts key interest rate; Philippines leads gains

By Arundhati Dutta
April 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Wednesday after the Chinese central bank cut a key interest rate to get its economy back on track amid fears of the worst global economic downturn since the 1930s.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level on record and paved the way for a similar reduction in benchmark loan rates.
The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020, marking the steepest downturn since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
In Southeast Asia, Philippine equities .PSI led gains as they rose as much as 2.3% to hit a one-month high, with big cap financial stocks Security Bank Corporation SECB.PS and Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI.PS gaining 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively.
Malaysian equities .KLSE rose for a second straight session, boosted by gains in heavyweights such as power utility Tenaga Nasional TENA.KL and gas processing firm Petronas Gas Bhd PGAS.KL.
The Vietnamese benchmark .VNI rose up to 0.7%, supported by the financial sector. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam BID.HM rose 1.8%.
The Thai index .SETI inched up, helped by materials stocks, but losses in the country's prominent energy sector kept a lid on gains.
An overnight drop in oil prices was pressuring the energy sector, according to Kasikorn Securities strategist Sunthorn Thongthip.
Moreover, Thailand's economy is expected to lose 1.3 trillion baht (nearly $40 billion), almost all of it in the tourism sector, as a fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, a banking association said on Tuesday.
On the downside, Indonesian shares .JKSE lost up to 0.9%, dragged by losses in communication services stocks. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk TLKM.JK slumped over 2%.
Shares in Singapore .STI were subdued.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0358 GMT
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market
Current
Previous close
Pct Move
Singapore
2635.47
2634.57
0.03
Bangkok
1259.28
1256.35
0.23
Manila
5899.89
5780.88
2.06
Jakarta
4683.209
4706.491
-0.49
Kuala Lumpur
1387.98
1371.66
1.19
Ho Chi Minh
771.31
767.41
0.51
Change so far in 2020
Market
Current
End 2019
Pct Move
Singapore
2635.47
3222.83
-18.22
Bangkok
1259.28
1579.84
-20.29
Manila
5899.89
7,815.26
-24.51
Jakarta
4683.209
6,299.54
-25.66
Kuala Lumpur
1387.98
1588.76
-12.64
Ho Chi Minh
771.31
960.99
-19.74
