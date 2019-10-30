SE Asia Stocks-Most trade in narrow range ahead of Fed decision; Singapore gains

By Anushka Trivedi

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets moved in a thin range on Wednesday, amid gains in Singapore shares, as cautious investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

The U.S. central bank is expected dish out a quarter percentage-point rate cut for the third time this year, expectations of which have bolstered global equities over the past few weeks.

OCBC analysts said in a note that while policy easing has largely been priced in, "uncertainty remains if it would be a hawkish rate cut with Jerome Powell signalling a wait and see mode from here".

Adding to the cautious mood was a Reuters report that an interim trade deal between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.

Philippine shares .PSI fell as consumer and industrial stocks weighed on the benchmark.

Heavyweight SM Investments Corp SM.PS slipped 0.9% and conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc AGI.PS fell 2.5%.

The Malaysian bourse .KLSE was flat, with palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL being the biggest drag on the index. The stock fell nearly 3%.

Indonesian shares .JKSE pared early losses to tick up due to a rally in energy stocks.

Coal miner PT Bayan Resources TBK BYAN.JK surged 19.6% and was set for its best session in over a year.

Meanwhile, Singapore's benchmark index .STI edged up 0.3% and was on track to rise for second straight session.

Fed's rate cut is seen benefiting the city-state's industrial, real estate and consumer sectors, according to analysts at CMC Singapore Market.

Industrial conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd JSH.SI advanced 0.6%, while food processor Wilmar International Ltd WLIL.SI rose 0.5%.

Gains in Singapore's heavyweight banking stocks also aided the benchmark.

Vietnam stocks .VNI rose 0.4%, buoyed by financials.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3207.46

3197.04

0.29

Bangkok

1594.11

1591.21

-0.08

Manila

7968.44

7991.19

-0.23

Jakarta

6285.798

6281.138

0.08

Kuala Lumpur

1576.32

1577.79

-0.09

Ho Chi Minh

998.37

995.87

0.35

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3207.46

3068.76

4.48

Bangkok

1594.11

1563.88

1.67

Manila

7968.44

7,466.02

6.79

Jakarta

6285.798

6,194.50

1.48

Kuala Lumpur

1576.32

1690.58

-6.76

Ho Chi Minh

998.37

892.54

11.97

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

