SE Asia Stocks-Most tepid amid holiday lull; Indonesia snaps 4-day rally

By Shruti Sonal

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets were subdued on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of the New Year, offsetting optimism about the Phase 1 Sino-U.S. trade deal, while Indonesia snapped a four-day rally dragged down by tech and utility stocks.

South China Morning Post quoted a Chinese official saying that ­Beijing will live up to its trade deal commitments, but the United States must also honour the one-China policy in relation to Taiwan.

The remarks come as ­Beijing and Washington announced a Phase 1 trade deal earlier this month, cooling their 18-month trade conflict that has rattled financial markets and hurt global economic sentiments.

However, trading remained largely subdued as "the overall picture looked one of book squaring and profit-taking in Asia with investors preferring to wait until next week before loading up on the first trades of a new decade," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst - Asia Pacific, OANDA.

The Indonesian benchmark .JKSE ended lower as it snapped four straight sessions of gains, with technology and utilities weighing down on the index on its last trading day of the year. The benchmark had added 1.3% in the past four sessions and is up 1.7% for the year.

IT firm Metrodata Electronics Tbk PT MTDL.JK slumped over 11% to hit its lowest since Dec. 3.

The Thai benchmark index .SETI was little changed after data showed that its export slump widened in November.

Singapore stocks .STI reversed early gains to end flat, as a rise in industrials was capped by losses in financials.

Index heavyweight Singapore Telecommunications Ltd STEL.SI climbed as much as 0.9% after it said it is partnering with ride-hailing firm Grab Holdings Inc to apply for a digital full banking licence in Singapore.

The move comes amid the country's biggest push for liberalisation of its banking sector in two decades to enable online-only banks that can operate at lower costs and offer different services than those by traditional lenders such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd OCBC.SI.

Both DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp hit their lowest in about two weeks.

Malaysian shares .KLSE hit their highest closing level since Aug. 8 as consumer and utilities jumped.

Philippine financial markets are closed from Monday, Dec. 30, till Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year holidays.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3222.44

3226.53

-0.13

Bangkok

1579.84

1578.22

0.10

Jakarta

6299.539

6329.314

-0.47

Kuala Lumpur

1615.67

1610.61

0.31

Ho Chi Minh

965.03

963.51

0.16

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3222.44

3068.76

5.01

Bangkok

1579.84

1563.88

1.02

Jakarta

6299.539

6,194.50

1.70

Kuala Lumpur

1615.67

1690.58

-4.43

Ho Chi Minh

965.03

892.54

8.12

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.