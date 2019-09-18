SE Asia Stocks-Most subdued ahead of U.S. Fed verdict

By Anushka Trivedi

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were tepid on Wednesday amid cautious mood as investors awaited a widely expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a slew of regional central bank meetings kept a lid on risk appetite.

The U.S. central bank will conclude a two-day policy review on Wednesday, with markets mostly pricing in a quarter-point cut, but a show of strong manufacturing output for August on Tuesday forced investors to walk back some of their dovish ambitions.

Federal funds futures implied late on Tuesday that traders saw about a 51% chance of Fed easing the key borrowing costs.

"In the absence of any surprise in the rate move, investors will be looking at the message from the FOMC in the statement and subsequent press conference. The risk probably sits once again with a hawkish cut and if this comes to fruition, then expect stock markets to take a hit along with risk trades overall," said Nick Twidale, director and co-founder, Xchainge.

Markets have largely pinned their hopes on central banks to cut their lending rates, with the Indonesian central bank set to meet on Thursday, while the People's Bank of China is slated to decide on its benchmark rates later this week.

Leading declines, Thai shares .SETI came under pressure as a slump in oil prices hurt energy stocks. O/R

Oil and gas majors PTT PCL PTT.BK and PTT Exploration and Production PTTEP.BK dropped 3.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE hit a one-week low, dragged by consumer stocks. Leading palm oil producers Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd KLKK.KL and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd SIPL.KL lost 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

The Philippine bourse .PSI extended losses into a second session following local reports of a potential shutdown for the Philippines Offshore Gaming Operators.

Casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp BLOOM.PS, among the top drags on the benchmark, slipped as much as 2.5%.

Meanwhile, Indonesian stocks .JKSE advanced on the back of consumer stocks. Top cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna HMSP.JK rebounded after diving nearly 20% earlier this week after the government announced steep price and tax hikes.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3171.26

3183

-0.37

Bangkok

1655.09

1663.93

-0.53

Manila

7901.52

7932.23

-0.39

Jakarta

6265.166

6236.69

0.46

Kuala Lumpur

1596.46

1604.3

-0.49

Ho Chi Minh

995.74

996.74

-0.10

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3171.26

3068.76

3.34

Bangkok

1655.09

1563.88

5.83

Manila

7901.52

7,466.02

5.83

Jakarta

6265.166

6,194.50

1.14

Kuala Lumpur

1596.46

1690.58

-5.57

Ho Chi Minh

995.74

892.54

11.56

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.