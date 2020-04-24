SE Asia Stocks-Most slide on lockdown extension in parts of region, weak global data

By Nikhil Subba

April 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday as lockdown extensions in parts of the region and weak global economic data reminded investors of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also hitting sentiment was a report claiming Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O experimental coronavirus drug failed its first randomized clinical trial.

"Asian markets will likely be on the backfoot to close out the week with dismal PMI data reported across the globe. Investors will continue monitoring developments on the COVID-19 front with a setback on clinical testing for a treatment to the virus," analysts at ING said in a note.

U.S. business activity plumbed record lows in April, according to a survey, while weekly unemployment claims also rose.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines .PSI led losses, falling as much as 1.6% after President Duterte extended the lockdown in the capital until May 15.

"The almost two-week extension will likely cripple Q2 GDP further as roughly 74% of the economy remains on home quarantine," ING analysts said.

Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity AEV.PS fell as much as 4.6%, while hotel operator Bloomberry Resorts BLOOM.PS fell 3.5%.

Malaysia .KLSE shed as much as 1%, after the government extended movement restrictions in the country until May 12, which is likely to arrest economic activity.

Telecom company Digi.Com DSOM.KL lost as much as 4%, hitting a more than two-week low, while oil and gas retailer Petronas Dagangan PETR.KL weakened about 3.3%.

Singapore's Straits Times Index .STI declined as much as 1.6% to a near three-week low and is on track to post its biggest weekly loss since April 3.

Jardine Matheson Holdings JARD.SI tumbled as much as 5.3%, while Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI fell over 2%.

Earlier in the week, the city-state too announced a lockdown extension until June 1.

Meanwhile, Thai stocks .SETI rose as much as 0.4%. The benchmark is on track to post its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Insurer Premier Enterprise PE.BK jumped 50%, while stainless steel products maker Thai-German Products TGPRO.BK climbed 25%.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0412 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2521.79

2542.37

-0.81

Bangkok

1275.96

1272.53

0.27

Manila

5539.6

5599.55

-1.07

Jakarta

4562.116

4593.554

-0.68

Kuala Lumpur

1374.49

1381.64

-0.52

Ho Chi Minh

772.37

773.91

-0.20

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2521.79

3222.83

-21.75

Bangkok

1275.96

1579.84

-19.23

Manila

5539.6

7,815.26

-29.12

Jakarta

4562.116

6,299.54

-27.58

Kuala Lumpur

1374.49

1588.76

-13.49

Ho Chi Minh

772.37

960.99

-19.63

(Reporting by NIkhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.