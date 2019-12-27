SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on U.S-China trade deal hopes, Vietnam leads gains

By Anushka Trivedi

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, with Vietnam hitting a two-week closing high, buoyed by optimism that the United States and China were inching closer to signing a Phase 1 trade deal.

China on Wednesday said that it was in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said a signing ceremony would be held for the recently struck deal.

Optimism from progress in the trade negotiations has supported regional equities for the past two sessions, although trading remained subdued on account of the year-end holidays.

Leading gains in the region, Vietnam's main index .VNI tacked on 0.5%, recouping most of the losses it suffered earlier in the session, after data showed that its economy expanded at a better pace than targeted by the government in 2019.

The index closed at its highest level since Dec. 13 and posted weekly gains of 0.7%.

"Vietnam's growth outlook is likely to stay fairly resilient with easing trade tension and tentative signs of mild recovery in external environment," a Mizuho Bank note said.

Financial and real estate stocks dominated gains on the benchmark, with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) BID.HM and Vinhomes JSC VHM.HM adding 4.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Trade-sensitive Singapore shares .STI edged up to close at a five-week high, boosted by consumer stocks. The benchmark rose 0.4% this week.

Food processor Wilmar International Ltd WLIL.SI was the top performer on the index as it jumped 1.7%, its highest since Dec 13.

The Malaysian index .KLSE firmed 0.4%, helped by gains in healthcare and banking stocks. The index was little changed for the week.

Thai shares .SETI were flat at the end of the session, but the index rose 0.3% for the week.

The Philippine benchmark index .PSI fell 0.3% as investors sold off big cap stocks at the fag end of the session. The index was up as much as 0.6% earlier in the day.

The country's biggest listed firm SM Investments Corp dropped 1.2% and Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS slumped 1.9%.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3226.53

3222.99

0.11

Bangkok

1578.22

1579.03

-0.05

Manila

7815.26

7842.28

-0.34

Jakarta

6329.314

6319.443

0.16

Kuala Lumpur

1610.61

1603.55

0.44

Ho Chi Minh

963.51

958.59

0.51

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3226.53

3068.76

5.14

Bangkok

1578.22

1563.88

0.92

Manila

7815.26

7,466.02

4.68

Jakarta

6329.314

6,194.50

2.18

Kuala Lumpur

1610.61

1690.58

-4.73

Ho Chi Minh

963.51

892.54

7.95

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491413;))

