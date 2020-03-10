SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on stimulus hopes, bargain hunting

By Shruti Sonal

March 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets bounced back on Tuesday from steep falls in the previous session, as investors picked up beaten-down stocks amid speculation of coordinated stimulus measures from central banks.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to take "major" steps to shield the economy against the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, while speculation of more central bank rate cuts and fiscal stimulus measures also rose.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher from historic lows and oil prices clawed back some gains after an overnight rout in U.S. shares triggered trading halts for the first time since 1997, with the S&P 500 index .SPX closing down 7.6%. .N

Selling pressure eased in most Southeast Asian markets, in line with their broader Asian peers, but investors remained cautious.

"A combination of bargain hunting after previous session's sharp declines and hopes of more stimulus measures have led to some respite for markets in the region," said Joel Ng, a Singapore-based analyst at KGI Securities.

He, however, expects volatility to continue in the next few months.

On the coronavirus front, Italy announced a lockdown of the entire country until next month to combat the epidemic, while the World Health Organization warned that the threat of a pandemic had become very real.

Singapore shares .STI, which had fallen most in 11 years on Monday, gained as much as 2.2% in their best session since December 2018.

Bourse-operator Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI rose over 5% and boosted the benchmark after reporting record February derivatives trading volumes a day earlier.

Indonesian shares .JKSE, which have slumped over 18% so far this year, rose as much as 2.8% on strength in financials.

Bank Central Asia Tbk PT BBCA.JK and Bank Mega Tbk PT MEGA.JK climbed about 3% and 4%, respectively.

The country's finance minister said authorities would use measures including buying back government bonds to stabilise financial markets.

The Philippine benchmark .PSI fell for a third straight session, hurt by weakness in utilities and industrials.

Index-heavyweight Aboitiz Equity Ventures AEV.PS shed over 7% and hit its lowest since November 2011 after posting a fall in its core net income for 2019.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0343 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2811.69

2782.37

1.05

Bangkok

1270.61

1255.94

1.17

Manila

6246.26

6312.61

-1.05

Jakarta

5219.478

5136.809

1.61

Kuala Lumpur

1433.63

1424.16

0.66

Ho Chi Minh

828.3

835.49

-0.86

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2811.69

3222.83

-12.76

Bangkok

1270.61

1579.84

-19.57

Manila

6246.26

7,815.26

-20.08

Jakarta

5219.478

6,299.54

-17.15

Kuala Lumpur

1433.63

1588.76

-9.76

Ho Chi Minh

828.3

960.99

-13.81

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal; Editing by Editing by Anil D'Silva)

