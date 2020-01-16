SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as China data lifts spirit; Indonesia drops on weak auto sales

By Anushka Trivedi

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares skid on Friday as weak auto sales data weighed on consumer stocks, while most other Southeast Asian markets climbed as a slew of solid data from China lifted investor sentiment.

Indonesia's main stock index .JKSE slid as much as 0.3%, with Astra International Tbk PT ASII.JK, the country's largest automobile distributor, being the biggest laggard with a drop of more than 1%.

Auto sales in Indonesia declined 1.4% last month, with all major brands reporting weaker numbers than a year earlier.

Jefferies analysts said they did not expect Astra to make a meaningful recovery in 2020, but expect it to maintain its market leadership.

An index of Jakarta's forty-five most liquid stocks .JKLQ45 was 0.1% lower.

Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, matched market expectations with a 6% growth in the fourth quarter. It also logged a surprise acceleration in factory output and investment growth to end 2019 on a firmer note.

"These numbers suggest that China's economy has stabilised following exhaustive efforts by the government and central bank ... The negative direction of travel by China's economy may have been abated," ING analysts said in a note.

Malaysian shares .KLSE advanced 0.3%, driven by telecommunication stocks.

Axiata Group Bhd AXIA.KL jumped 6.2% in its best intraday gain in over eight months, while Digi.com Bhd DSOM.KL advanced 2.4%.

Philippine stocks .PSI edged higher after two consecutive sessions of falls, but were on track for a weekly decline of 1.4%.

Financial and real estate stocks led gains, with BDO Unibank Inc BDO.PS and Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS adding 0.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

Singapore shares .STI were largely flat, with telecoms weighing on the benchmark index, after exports posted a surprise rebound in December after nine months of contraction, partly boosted by a sharp rise in pharmaceutical shipments.

However, economists said further declines in electronics exports did not yet indicate the recovery could be sustained.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd STEL.SI was the top drag with a nearly 1% fall.

Thai shares .SETI rose 0.3%, heading for a more than 1.1% weekly gain.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0407 AM

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3274.38

3278

-0.11

Bangkok

1600.57

1595.87

0.29

Manila

7669.95

7653.18

0.22

Jakarta

6271.677

6286.048

-0.23

Kuala Lumpur

1592.95

1587.88

0.32

Ho Chi Minh

976.01

974.31

0.17

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3274.38

3222.83

1.60

Bangkok

1600.57

1579.84

1.31

Manila

7669.95

7,815.26

-1.86

Jakarta

6271.677

6,299.54

-0.44

Kuala Lumpur

1592.95

1588.76

0.26

Ho Chi Minh

976.01

960.99

1.56

