SE Asia Stocks-Most recover on global stimulus hopes; Philippines leads

By Anushka Trivedi

March 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets recovered from early losses on Monday, with Philippine shares leading the pack, as hopes grew major central banks would roll out stimulus measures to help cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

On Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would "act as appropriate" to support the economy, raising hopes of a rate cut and chances that others would follow suit.

Meanwhile, a private survey showed factory activity in Asia was largely subdued last month.

However, "the scale of the falls was modest compared to the weekend China prints. That appears to be alleviating some pressure on local equity markets for now," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, OANDA.

China's factory activity contracted at the fastest pace ever in February, but analysts at OCBC expect it to bounce back this month as production resumes gradually.

Philippine shares .PSI rose 0.9% after hitting their lowest in nearly three years earlier in the session, with financial and consumer stocks leading the recovery.

Indonesian shares .JKSE gained 0.5%, while an index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks .JKLQ45 was 0.6% higher.

Indonesia's central bank said on Monday it would do "triple intervention" - its term for operations in the domestic non-deliverable forward, spot foreign exchange and bond markets - and that protocols to prevent a stock market collapse were in place.

Singapore equities .STI inched higher, with SATS Ltd SATS.SI leading the gains after the company announced the acquisition of UK-based aviation food solutions company Monty's Bakehouse.

Among losers, Malaysian stocks .KSLE dropped 0.4% to their lowest since December 2011, with marine port services provider MISC Bhd MISC.KL and hospitality firm Genting Bhd GENT.KL among biggest drags.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0420 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3023

3011.08

0.40

Bangkok

1323.31

1340.52

-1.28

Manila

6848.74

6787.91

0.90

Jakarta

5481.192

5452.704

0.52

Kuala Lumpur

1477.28

1482.64

-0.36

Ho Chi Minh

883.42

882.19

0.14

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3023

3222.83

-6.20

Bangkok

1323.31

1579.84

-16.24

Manila

6848.74

7,815.26

-12.37

Jakarta

5481.192

6,299.54

-12.99

Kuala Lumpur

1477.28

1588.76

-7.02

Ho Chi Minh

883.42

960.99

-8.07

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

