SE Asia Stocks-Most markets tepid; Philippines drops most on wider trade gap

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets stayed in tight trading ranges on Friday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, while the Philippine index dropped the most after data showed a wider trade deficit in November.

Data from the United States on Thursday showed new applications for U.S. jobless benefits falling more than expected last week, but the labor market appears to be cooling, with the number of Americans on unemployment rolls surging to more than a 1-1/2-year high at the end of 2019.

Analysts expect investor focus to shift to U.S. non-farm payrolls, due later in the day, which according to a Reuters poll are likely to fall from the previous print.

Payrolls figures are always closely scrutinised by traders as they are seen as an up-to-date gauge of U.S. economic health.

"Ahead of the U.S. data, and with one eye on potential weekend risks in the Middle East, Asia is likely to remain positive but cautious today with the best of the day's gain likely already behind us," Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at OANDA said.

The Philippine bourse .PSI shed its gains from the previous session, dropping up to 0.9%, after data showed that the country's trade deficit had widened in November.

The country's exports in November fell 0.7% from last year, while its trade deficit widened to $3.34 billion from October's deficit of $3.25 billion.

"The wider-than-expected trade gap ... appears to have rekindled concerns about the current account deficit, reminiscent of the 2018 episode, which also saw the index retreat," ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa said, adding that most analysts expect the trade gap to widen further in 2020.

Losses in the Philippine index were led by SM Investments Corp SM.PS and JG Summit Holdings JGS.PS, which declined 0.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

Malaysia's benchmark index .KLSE was on track to snap its fifth weekly gain, with consumer and telecom sectors losing the most during the session.

Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL and Axiata Group AXIA.KL fell 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

Thai equities .SETI were largely unchanged, with PTT Pcl PTT.BK and Advanced Info Service ADVANC.BK losing 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Singapore's benchmark index .STI edged up, and was on track to post a third consecutive weekly gain.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0454 GMT

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3251.98

3247.48

0.14

Bangkok

1579.96

1579.64

0.02

Manila

7729.99

7797.64

-0.87

Jakarta

6275.996

6274.493

0.02

Kuala Lumpur

1591.9

1595.65

-0.24

Ho Chi Minh

964.57

960.15

0.46

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3251.98

3222.83

0.90

Bangkok

1579.96

1579.84

0.01

Manila

7729.99

7,815.26

-1.09

Jakarta

6275.996

6,299.54

-0.37

Kuala Lumpur

1591.9

1588.76

0.20

Ho Chi Minh

964.57

960.99

0.37

