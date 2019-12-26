SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise on Sino-U.S. trade deal optimism

By Shreya Mariam Job

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with Philippine shares leading the pack, as investor sentiment was boosted by hopes that China and the United States would sign a Phase 1 trade deal early next year.

China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday Beijing was in close contact with the United States about the initial agreement, after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday talked up a signing ceremony for the recently struck deal.

Increased trade optimism helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rise 0.55% to 555.25, a level not seen since mid-2018.

Boosting investor sentiment further data out of China, the region's biggest trading partner, showed profits at industrial firms in November grew at the fastest pace in eight months and snapped a three-month declining streak.

However, an official with the statistics bureau cautioned that the rebound was not an indication of a sustained recovery.

Philippine stocks .PSI gained the most among Southeast Asian markets, rising as much as 0.6% to their highest in nearly two weeks.

Industrial and real estate stocks drove the gains, with Robinsons Land Corp RLC.PS rising 2.8%, while SM Prime Holdings Inc SMPH.PS climbed more than 1%.

Consumer and material stocks helped Thai shares .SETI rise to their highest in nearly a month. Index heavyweight CP All CPALL.BK gained 1%, while Indorama Ventures IVL.BK rose 2.2%.

"However, we believe gains could be kept in check by lingering domestic political concerns and investors' unwillingness to make any big moves ahead of the long New Year holidays," Phillip Capital said in a note.

Earlier this month, Thailand saw its biggest protest since a 2014 coup after authorities moved to ban a party that has rallied opposition to the government of former military ruler Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Indonesian shares .JKSE rose for a fourth straight session, propped up by consumer stocks. Consumer goods company Unilever Indonesia Tbk Pt UNVR.JK and real estate firm Plaza Indonesia PLIN.JK gained 0.7% and 13.3%, respectively.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0327 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3227.13

3222.99

0.13

Bangkok

1585.97

1579.03

0.44

Manila

7886.21

7842.28

0.56

Jakarta

6335.853

6319.443

0.26

Kuala Lumpur

1602.64

1603.55

-0.06

Ho Chi Minh

956.98

958.59

-0.17

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3227.13

3068.76

5.16

Bangkok

1585.97

1563.88

1.41

Manila

7886.21

7,466.02

5.63

Jakarta

6335.853

6,194.50

2.28

Kuala Lumpur

1602.64

1690.58

-5.20

Ho Chi Minh

956.98

892.54

7.22

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

