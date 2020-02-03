SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rebound on China bounce, U.S. factory strength

* China markets recover after a $400 bln wipeout * Singapore index posts best session since Sept. 11, 2019 * Malaysian equities set to snap 10 sessions of losses By Shruti Sonal Feb 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rebounded on Tuesday, tracking a recovery in China stocks amid official efforts to calm virus fears, while surprise strength in U.S. manufacturing activity also lent support. The Shangai Composite index recovered some lost ground, following a $400 billion wipeout on Monday, after China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak. [nL4N2A214Y] Analysts believe that the slowing rate of new confirmed cases outside China will help mitigate investor anxiety. However, Hong Kong reported its first fatality on Tuesday, marking the second death outside mainland China and taking the total number of coronavirus deaths in China to 425, as of the end of Monday, from 20,438 cases. [nL4N2A401C] [nL4N2A40H7] "Stimulus measures from the Chinese central bank may have also helped sentiment as well, with other central banks possibly conducting their own measures to cushion the impending economic impact," ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa said. Southeast Asian markets have also taken comfort in a surprisingly solid reading of U.S. manufacturing, which rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a surge in new orders. [nL1N2A106B] Domestic manufacturing data helped trade-reliant Singapore shares rebound from sharp losses in the previous session, with the index marking its best session since Sept. 11 last year. The city-state's manufacturing data https://sipmm.edu.sg/about-sipmm-academy/singapore-pmi rose to 50.3 in January, its second month of expansion after six straight months of contraction, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) showed. Financials and industrials led gains in the index, with Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd jumping nearly 3%. Leading gains in the region, the Philippine benchmark climbed 1.8%, buoyed by index heavyweight Globe Telecom Inc that jumped more than 4% after posting an increase in full-year net income. [nL8N2A3778] Malaysian shares were on track to snap 10 straight sessions of losses ahead of December trade data due later in the day. Analysts at ING expect a continuation of moderation in the country's exports, which contracted 5.5% in November from a year-ago period, slower than October's fall of 6.7%. [nK7N295003] Indonesian equities and Thai stocks were up as much as 1% and 0.6% respectively, while the Vietnam index dropped nearly 0.7%. For Asian Companies click [nTOPEQA] SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS at 0400 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3157.07 3116.31 1.31 Bangkok 1506.41 1496.06 0.69 Manila 7249.78 7137.03 1.58 Jakarta 5930.226 5884.17 0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1542.56 1521.95 1.35 Ho Chi Minh 922.06 928.14 -0.66 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 3157.07 3222.83 -2.04 Bangkok 1506.41 1579.84 -4.65 Manila 7249.78 7,815.26 -7.24 Jakarta 5930.226 6,299.54 -5.86 Kuala Lumpur 1542.56 1588.76 -2.91 Ho Chi Minh 922.06 960.99 -4.05 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS/

