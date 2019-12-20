SE Asia Stocks-Most markets muted in pre-holiday trade, Philippines falls over 2%

By Shruti Sonal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine stock market slipped to its lowest in nearly a year in thin trading on Friday, while its peers in Southeast Asia held steady as investors waited for clarity in the Sino-U.S. trade deal.

Philippine shares .PSI fell more than 2% to hit their lowest level since Jan. 2, hurt by losses in financials and industrials stocks.

Lenders in the country have come under pressure following local media reports that the central bank was probing about 10 banks for their ties with Australia's scandal-hit Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX.

Another reason for the selloff, according to Richard Laneda, a senior research manager at COL Financial Group, was markets trying to align with the FTSE index rebalancing due later in day. The FTSE Philippines Index was down over 3%.7

BDO Unibank Inc BDO.PS extended losses for the third straight session, while Security Bank Corp SECB.PS fell about 4%.

"I think the outflow, combined with the lack of buying near the end of the year, has resulted in a big decline in big index names," Laneda said.

Meanwhile, the documentation work for the phase-1 trade deal is going through "a technical, legal scrub" and would be ready signing in early January, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, said on Thursday.

China on the other hand has announced a list of import tariff exemptions for six oil and chemical products from the United States.

"Investors are avoiding making big bets ahead of the holiday season as sentiment has been mixed and amid the progress of U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment and simultaneous positive developments on the interim trade deal", said Nicholas Yon, equity research analyst at Lim & Tan Securities.

Malaysian equities .KLSE extended losses, dragged down by industrials and financials. Hong Leong Bank Bhd HLBB.KL was down 2% and Malayan Banking Bhd MBBM.KL 1.3%.

The country's November consumer price index rose by a less-than-expected 0.9% because of a fall in prices for clothing and footwear and lower transport costs, government data showed on Friday.

Trade-sensitive Singapore shares .STI eked out marginal gains, while Thai .SETI and Indonesian stocks .JKSE dropped.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS at 0504 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3209.97

3207.42

0.08

Bangkok

1571.91

1573.51

-0.10

Manila

7483.24

7653.94

-2.23

Jakarta

6237.478

6249.93

-0.20

Kuala Lumpur

1592.61

1595.72

-0.19

Ho Chi Minh

955.22

952.26

0.31

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3209.97

3068.76

4.60

Bangkok

1571.91

1563.88

0.51

Manila

7483.24

7,466.02

0.23

Jakarta

6237.478

6,194.50

0.69

Kuala Lumpur

1592.61

1690.58

-5.80

Ho Chi Minh

955.22

892.54

7.02

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com;))

