SE Asia Stocks-Most markets end higher; Philippines sees sharp recovery

By Shruti Sonal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Philippine shares recovered from a near one-year low to end higher on Friday, while most other Southeast Asian markets were boosted by positive developments around the Sino-U.S. interim trade deal.

The Philippine benchmark .PSI closed up 1.6% after falling as much as 2.4%, helped by financial and industrial stocks. For the week, it shed over 1.3% — its worst weekly show in a month.

Shares of utilities and banks have been volatile on tensions over repealing of water contracts, and as reports of a central bank probe on ten lenders for their ties with Australia's scandal-hit Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX emerged.

Adding to the volatility was the markets trying to align with the rebalancing of the FTSE index due later in the day, said Richard Laneda, a senior research manager at COL Financial Group.

Most other markets in the region rose after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the "phase one" trade deal will be signed in early January.

Aiding sentiment was China announcing a list of import tariff exemptions for six oil and chemical products from the United States.

Malaysian equities .KLSE closed 0.9% higher due to strength in utilities and basic materials. They posted the biggest intraday percentage gain in over one month.

The country's consumer price index (CPI) for November rose less-than-expected because of a fall in prices of clothing and footwear and lower transport costs, government data showed.

Index heavyweights Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd PCGB.KL and Petronas Gas Bhd PGAS.KL rose about 3.5% and 5%, respectively.

Trade-sensitive Singapore .STI eked out marginal gains, while the Vietnam index .VNI saw its best session in over a week as financials and real estate stocks rallied.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE reversed Thursday's losses, lifted up by telecom and consumer sectors.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 1025 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3213.04

3207.42

0.15

Bangkok

1575.46

1573.51

-0.04

Manila

7773.12

7653.94

1.56

Jakarta

6284.372

6249.93

0.55

Kuala Lumpur

1610.18

1596.01

0.91

Ho Chi Minh

956.41

952.26

0.44

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3213.04

3068.76

4.70

Bangkok

1575.46

1563.88

0.74

Manila

7773.12

7,466.02

4.11

Jakarta

6284.372

6,194.50

1.45

Kuala Lumpur

1610.18

1690.58

-4.76

Ho Chi Minh

956.41

892.54

7.16

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com;))

