SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on hopes of more virus stimulus measures

March 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday as investors latched on to hopes of further stimulus measures to dull the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a day after U.S. unemployment filings surged to a record high.

Even as the surge in U.S. jobless claims reflected the magnitude of the virus' impact on the economy, it gave rise to hopes for further stimulus measures to tackle the economic fallout from the outbreak.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to pass a massive $2 trillion stimulus package later on Friday to pump liquidity into the world's largest economy.

"Renewed hopes of the $2 trillion fiscal support from the U.S. reaching the economy in a timelier manner ... helped to break the recent fall for the market," Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG said. "The market has clearly taken to the 3.28 million jobless claims as an indication that the U.S. administration could speed up the reach of this aid to Americans."

Indonesian shares .JKSE jumped 7.7% and were headed for their best week in more than 10 years.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia BBRI.JK surged 24.8% to mark a record intraday percentage gain after Bloomberg News reported it had revived its plan to sell a stake in its life insurance arm.

The Indonesian government said it was preparing to expand fiscal stimulus to cushion the economy from disruption due to the outbreak.

Singapore .STI gained almost 3% to hit its highest in over a week and on course for its best week in nearly four years.

The city-state unveiled a new stimulus package on Thursday to combat the virus that threatens to push it into a recession.

Thai equities .SETI added 2.4% after the government said on Friday it was planning a "big scheme" of stimulus to help the economy hit by the outbreak. L4N2BK0RO

Philippines .PSI lost as much as 2.3% before paring losses, but was still set for its best week since 2001 after robust gains in the three previous sessions.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0346 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2557.53

2487.56

2.81

Bangkok

1114.3

1091.96

2.05

Manila

5328.84

5401.58

-1.35

Jakarta

4662.767

4338.904

7.46

Kuala Lumpur

1349.29

1328.09

1.60

Ho Chi Minh

695.73

694.21

0.22

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2557.53

3222.83

-20.64

Bangkok

1114.3

1579.84

-29.47

Manila

5328.84

7,815.26

-31.81

Jakarta

4662.767

6,299.54

-25.98

Kuala Lumpur

1349.29

1588.76

-15.07

Ho Chi Minh

695.73

960.99

-27.60

