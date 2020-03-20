SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as policymakers combat virus impact; Philippines recovers

By Arpit Nayak

March 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with Philippines bouncing after its worst session ever, as global efforts to blunt the coronavirus's economic blow calmed some frayed nerves.

A surge in oil prices also provided support, with stocks in Thailand .SETI jumping 2.8%, the most in the region.

Policymakers around the world have cut interest rates and pumped liquidity into markets this week in a bid to stave off the economic shock from the virus. China, the region's largest trading partner, is set to unleash trillions of yuan of fiscal stimulus, sources told Reuters.

"Arguably, a slew of emergency central bank action, mostly unscheduled, has helped to assuage the worst of fears with regards to an unchecked meltdown," Vishnu Varathan, analyst at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

"Add to that decisive fiscal activism globally to tackle coronavirus risks, and glimmers of hope begin to appear. But we remain wary of false dawns in fragile markets for now."

Philippine shares .PSI were 1.7% higher, after earlier jumping as much as 6.8%, which marked their biggest intraday percentage gain in more than 11 years.

Opening after a two-day trading suspension on Thursday, the index clocked its biggest one-day fall on record. It is down over 18% this week.

Bucking the trend, Indonesia dropped 4.6% as the death toll from the virus in the country hit 25 - higher than any other Southeast Asian country.

Worries about a funding squeeze due to surging demand for the U.S. dollar persisted, putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies. However, many central banks have moved in to boost liquidity.

Singapore's central bank said it set up a $60 billion swap facility with the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the Thai central bank bought bonds worth nearly $1.4 billion on Thursday.

Singapore's stocks .STI rose as much as 2.2%, set to snap seven straight sessions of losses, supported by the industrials sector.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0310 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2337.63

2311

1.15

Bangkok

1072.95

1044.19

2.75

Manila

4703.76

4623.42

1.74

Jakarta

3972.586

4105.422

-3.24

Kuala Lumpur

1251.68

1219.72

2.62

Ho Chi Minh

720.02

725.94

-0.82

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2337.63

3222.83

-27.47

Bangkok

1072.95

1579.84

-32.08

Manila

4703.76

7,815.26

-39.81

Jakarta

3972.586

6,299.54

-36.94

Kuala Lumpur

1251.68

1588.76

-21.22

Ho Chi Minh

720.02

960.99

-25.08

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.