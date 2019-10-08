SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as China opens firmer after week-long break

By Soumyajit Saha

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as markets in China, the region's biggest trading partner, opened firmer after a week-long holiday and as traders turned their focus to pivotal Sino-U.S. trade negotiations in Washington later this week.

High-level talks between the United States and China are set to kick off on Thursday, while deputy trade negotiators from both countries launched a round of talks at the start of the week, with markets looking for signs of a resolution.

"The general feeling in Chinese equity markets is quite positive and that's a pretty convincing signal to other equity markets in Asia," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist, AxiTrader.

The Philippine index .PSI gained as much as 1% to its highest in more than a week. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp SM.PS rose 2.5%, while lender BDO Unibank BDO.PS climbed 1.2%.

Financial and industrial sectors lifted Singapore shares .STI to their highest since Oct. 2, with United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI gaining 1.4% and conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings JSH.SI rising 1.5%.

Thai stocks .SETI extended gains for a second session after a cabinet approved a budget of 3.2 trillion baht ($104.99 billion) for the 2020 fiscal year to bolster Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which was growing at its weakest pace in nearly five years.

The bourse was underpinned by banking and industrial sectors, with lender Central Pattana PCL CPN.BK climbing 0.8%, while Airports of Thailand AOT.BK rose 0.3%.

However, Malaysian shares .KLSE edged lower, dented by heavy losses in healthcare and energy sectors.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 04:55 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3117.53

3099.48

0.58

Bangkok

1618.88

1613.71

0.32

Manila

7754

7683.22

0.92

Jakarta

6023.281

6000.582

0.38

Kuala Lumpur

1558.3

1559

-0.04

Ho Chi Minh

982.85

983.09

-0.02

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3117.53

3068.76

1.59

Bangkok

1618.88

1563.88

3.52

Manila

7754

7,466.02

3.86

Jakarta

6023.281

6,194.50

-2.76

Kuala Lumpur

1558.3

1690.58

-7.82

Ho Chi Minh

982.85

892.54

10.12

($1 = 30.4800 baht)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

