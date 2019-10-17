SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Singapore drags on weak export data

By Sameer Manekar

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's shares fell on Thursday after the city-state reported dismal export figures, while most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped as investors awaited more details on the first phase of the Sino-U.S. trade deal.

China's commerce ministry said that the country hoped to reach a phased agreement with the United States over trade as early as possible, and make progress on cancelling tariffs on each others' goods.

However, news of the first phase of the deal last week has failed to yield any concrete details so far, while officials from both sides have also warned that much more work needed to be done before an accord could be agreed.

Singapore's index .STI fell as much as 0.7% during the day, marking its worst session in more than a week. It ended 0.3% lower. Industrial stocks accounted for most of the losses on the local benchmark index, with Jardine Strategic Holdings JSH.SI shedding 1.5%.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) shrank for a seventh consecutive month in September owing to a slump in electronics shipments, a key driver of growth, data released earlier in the day showed.

"With year-to-date NODX growth contraction already averaging close to 10% yoy, the full-year 2019 NODX growth may potentially mark the worst NODX contraction since 2009 post-GFC (global financial crisis)," OCBC said in a note.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also said the city-state's economy would be lucky if GDP growth is above zero this year as it faces uncertain times due to the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Among other Southeast Asian markets, Vietnam stocks .VNI dropped to its lowest level in two weeks, dented by losses in the real estate and financial sectors.

Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam VCB.HM and real estate developer Vingroup JSC VIC.HM lost 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

The Thai benchmark .SETI snapped a three-day gaining streak, weighed down by energy stocks. PTT Pcl PTT.BK, the country's largest energy firm and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl PTTEP.BK slipped 1.7% each.

Meanwhile, Philippine stocks .PSI hit their highest level in more than four weeks, buoyed by gains in the financial sector. Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co MBT.PS and Bank of Philippine Islands BPI.PS rose 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Indonesia stocks .JKSE extended gains for a fifth straight day, with consumer shares providing the biggest boost to the local benchmark index.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3126.14

3134.71

-0.27

Bangkok

1632.8

1634.46

-0.10

Manila

7930.55

7915.3

0.19

Jakarta

6181.014

6169.592

0.19

Kuala Lumpur

1574.5

1574.9

-0.03

Ho Chi Minh

989.82

994.46

-0.47

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3126.14

3068.76

1.87

Bangkok

1632.8

1563.88

4.41

Manila

7930.55

7,466.02

6.22

Jakarta

6181.014

6,194.50

-0.22

Kuala Lumpur

1574.5

1690.58

-6.87

Ho Chi Minh

989.82

892.54

10.90

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

