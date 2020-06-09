SE Asia Stocks-Most erase early gains to halt rally; Malaysia rises

By Arundhati Dutta

June 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets erased early gains to close lower on Tuesday, putting an end to multi-session rallies, while Malaysian stocks gained after the country decided to restart economic activity after a months-long lockdown.

Singapore and Thailand indices before pausing had posted their longest winning streak in around a year, adding around 10% and 8%, respectively, over six days.

Leading the fall, Thai shares .SETI closed 2.1% lower with a drop in oil prices pushing the country's prominent energy sector sharply lower. O/R

Sector heavyweights PTT Pcl PTT.BK and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl PTTEP.BK lost over 4%, each.

Singapore shares .STI lost 0.1%, with conglomerate Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd JCYC.SI shedding 3.3% to become one of the top percentage losers.

Losses in communication services pushed Indonesia's benchmark .JKSE 0.7% lower, with Telekomunikasi Indonesia TLKM.JK declining 2.8%.

Vietnam shares .VNI snapped a four-day rally, with financials leading losses, even as the government said it plans to allow a resumption of flights to and from countries that have had no cases of coronavirus for 30 days.

On the upside, Malaysian shares .KLSE, which opened after an extended weekend, hit their highest close since Jan. 22 after the government said on Sunday it would reopen nearly all economic activity and allow interstate travel from Wednesday.

The Philippine benchmark .PSI hit its highest close since early March, with communication services stocks among the top percentage gainers on the index.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2794.17

2796.97

-0.10

Bangkok

1408.37

1438.66

-2.11

Manila

6583.84

6514

1.07

Jakarta

5035.055

5070.561

-0.70

Kuala Lumpur

1575.16

1556.33

1.21

Ho Chi Minh

899.43

899.92

-0.05

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2794.17

3222.83

-13.30

Bangkok

1408.37

1579.84

-10.85

Manila

6583.84

7,815.26

-15.76

Jakarta

5035.055

6,299.54

-20.07

Kuala Lumpur

1575.16

1588.76

-0.86

Ho Chi Minh

899.43

960.99

-6.41

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

