SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower as virus anxiety weighs; Malaysia leads fall

By Arundhati Dutta

April 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended lower on Wednesday as anxiety about the spreading coronavirus and a looming global recession prevailed over regional government efforts to cushion their economies from the pandemic.

"I think what's dragging down the regional markets is the very poor start to trading in Europe. Only China and Australia have weathered the storm," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 2.4% at 0705 GMT, after ending Tuesday with its worst quarter in 18 years.

Reports of fresh infections and deaths from the virus continued across Southeast Asia, with Malaysia recording as many as 142 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

Malaysian equities .KLSElead the losses and posted their biggest intraday drop in over a week. Heavyweight Tenaga Nasional TENA.KL fell 1.7%.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE reversed course after a strong start to the session and ended 1.6% lower, with financials being the top losers. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk BBCA.JK shed 0.8%.

"This is actually a fair reflection of where the world is at, at the moment. Rallies are limited in scope and tentative, with markets falling further and faster," Halley said.

Weighing on sentiment was data which showed Indonesia's tourist arrivals fell nearly 30% in February, partly because of the global spread of COVID-19.

Singaporean shares .STI shed 1.9%, with big cap financials United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI and DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI falling 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

The Thai benchmark .SETI also ended lower, weighed by financials and communication services.

On the upside, China's factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

Vietnamese equities .VNI advanced 2.7%, with gains underpinned by the financial sector.

The country plans to cut its electricity prices by 10% for three months to support people hit by the epidemic, state media reported on Wednesday.

The Philippine index rose n 1.6%, with real estate conglomerate Ayala Land ALI.PS adding 3.2%.

For Asian Companies click:

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2440.27

2481.23

-1.65

Bangkok

1105.51

1125.86

-1.81

Manila

5408.52

5321.23

1.64

Jakarta

4466.037

4538.93

-1.61

Kuala Lumpur

1322.66

1350.89

-2.09

Ho Chi Minh

680.23

662.53

2.67

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2440.27

3222.83

-24.28

Bangkok

1105.51

1579.84

-30.02

Manila

5408.52

7,815.26

-30.80

Jakarta

4466.037

6,299.54

-29.11

Kuala Lumpur

1322.66

1588.76

-16.75

Ho Chi Minh

680.23

960.99

-29.22

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

