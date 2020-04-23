SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher on Wall Street cues, oil recovery; Thai shares shine

By Nikhil Subba

April 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets finished higher on Thursday, with Thailand leading the gains, as risk sentiment improved backed by a recovery in oil prices and expectations of a fresh relief package in the United States.

Oil rebounded from historic lows as it plunged into sub-zero levels earlier this week, amid signs that producers are cutting production to weather a collapse in demand as the coronavirus outbreak ravages world economies.

This, along with expectations of the U.S. Congress approving a $484 billion coronavirus financial aid later on Thursday, gave Wall Street a boost overnight, which resultantly spilled over to the Southeast Asian region.

"The market, hungry for any news to pick up oil from the oversold depths, was seen aiding with the climb in crude prices overnight...the lift for Wall Street overnight...is expected to likewise inspire the region," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at financial services firm IG.

The energy sector propped up the Thai index .SETI, gaining the most in the region. It ended 0.85% higher, boosted by a 1.9% gain in Thai Oil TOP.BK.

The Vietnamese index .VNI was also boosted by energy stocks, as it ended 0.7% higher. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock GAS.HM gained 2.5%.

Indonesia, the region's largest economy, saw its benchmark .JKSE finish 0.6% higher, boosted by consumer stocks.

Unilever Indonesia UNVR.JK firmed 5.6% to close to its highest since March 13, while Indofood ICBP.JK settled 1.3% up.

The Philippines' index .PSI ended 0.5% higher, with SM Investments Corp SM.PS advancing 3.3% and Jollibee Foods JFC.PS gaining 1.5% at close.

Meanwhile, the Singaporean benchmark .STI finished the session 0.3% weaker. Singapore Technologies Engineering STEG.SI shed 2.1%, while Jardine Matheson Holdings JARD.SI slid 1.8% at close.

Singapore's main price gauge contracted for a second consecutive month in March, data showed on Thursday, with prices falling 0.2% from a year earlier.

The city-state has extended its one-month circuit breaker for another month until 1 June, which OCBC analysts say implies significant economic hardship and a deeper recession in the second quarter of 2020.

Malaysia's benchmark .KLSE closed little changed.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2542.37

2550.04

-0.30

Bangkok

1272.53

1261.81

0.85

Manila

5599.55

5573.75

0.46

Jakarta

4593.554

4567.562

0.57

Kuala Lumpur

1381.64

1381.89

-0.02

Ho Chi Minh

773.91

768.92

0.65

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2542.37

3222.83

-21.11

Bangkok

1272.53

1579.84

-19.45

Manila

5599.55

7,815.26

-28.35

Jakarta

4593.554

6,299.54

-27.08

Kuala Lumpur

1381.64

1588.76

-13.04

Ho Chi Minh

773.91

960.99

-19.47

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.