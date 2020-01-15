SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher after U.S.-China trade deal but caution reigns

By Anushka Trivedi

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained ground on Thursday after the United States and China signed an interim trade deal, while Philippine shares were under pressure due to the threat of a volcanic eruption near its capital city.

Washington and Beijing inked the Phase 1 trade pact on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and see China boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years.

Despite the signing of the trade deal, investors were cautious as China's commitments seem "neither ground-breaking nor sufficiently binding in the specifics," Mizuho analysts said in a note.

"The big picture is that 'Phase-1' is a partial deal that merely pauses the U.S.-China trade conflict, buying time to sort out differences, but far from a lasting resolution," the analysts said.

Trade-sensitive Singapore shares .STI edged higher amid gains in financial and telecommunication firms.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI added 0.7% and heavyweight Singapore Telecommunications Ltd STEL.SI jumped 1.2%.

Indonesia's benchmark index .JSKE swung between gains and losses, while Thai shares .SETI ticked higher.

Philippine shares .PSI hit a near four-week low, with consumer and financial stocks leading losses after analysts said the volcanic activity near Manila could impact the country's gross domestic product.

Food processor Universal Robina Corp URC.PS fell 1.1%, while SM Investments Corp SM.PS dropped as much as 2.1% to its lowest since Jan 6.

Malaysia's main index .KLSE slumped 0.3% as consumer and utility stocks faltered.

The country's palm oil exports to China jumped in 2019 but Beijing's latest trade deal with the United States could limit gains this year, a Malaysian palm official said on Thursday.

Palm oil producers IOI Corp Bhd IOIB.KL and PPB Group Bhd PEPT.KL declined 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0428 AM

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3264.15

3256.98

0.22

Bangkok

1585.64

1581.05

0.29

Manila

7650.71

7664.4

-0.18

Jakarta

6276.82

6283.365

-0.10

Kuala Lumpur

1579.72

1585.14

-0.34

Ho Chi Minh

972.92

967.56

0.55

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3264.15

3222.83

1.28

Bangkok

1585.64

1579.84

0.37

Manila

7650.71

7,815.26

-2.11

Jakarta

6276.82

6,299.54

-0.36

Kuala Lumpur

1579.72

1588.76

-0.57

Ho Chi Minh

972.92

960.99

1.24

