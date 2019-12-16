SE Asia Stocks-Most drop as investors seek clarity on Sino-U.S. interim deal

By Shruti Sonal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Monday as weary investors sought clarity beyond the initial euphoria of the Sino-U.S. "phase-one" deal, while data from China, the region's biggest trading partner, pushed slowdown fears to the fore.

The "phase one" agreement suspended a threatened round of U.S. tariffs on a $160 billion list of Chinese imports that was scheduled to take effect on Sunday. The United States also agreed to halve the tariff rate, to 7.5%, on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The initial cheer of an interim trade deal faded over the weekend as investors did not find the details "very compelling", analysts said.

"Ultimately, phase-one deal fell short of market expectations and is probably not enough to fully restore business confidence or generate a meaningful recovery in exports or investment," Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note.

Sentiment took a further beating after data implied that China's new home prices grew at their weakest pace in nearly two years in November while property investment had also eased in the world's second-largest economy.

Dropping the most in the region, the Philippine benchmark .PSI shed over 0.9%, dented by utilities and industrials.

Index heavyweights Megaworld Corp MEG.PS and Ayala Corp AC.PS dived 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

Malaysian equities .KLSE were set to snap a three-day winning streak, as index heavyweight Petronas Gas PGAS.KL fell up to 1.5% and was the biggest percentage loser in the index.

Last week, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Reuters that Malaysia is considering selling stakes in energy giant Petronas to provinces where the company's oil and gas fields are located and said the government could also cut stakes in smaller units of Petronas.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE pared early gains after data showed that trade deficit for November in Southeast Asia's largest economy was its biggest in seven months.

Exports for the month fell 5.67% on-year, compared with a 1.18% drop estimated by a Reuters poll.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0450 GMT

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3214.85

3214.05

0.02

Bangkok

1561.22

1573.91

-0.81

Manila

7804.33

7877.63

-0.93

Jakarta

6223.03

6197.318

0.41

Kuala Lumpur

1570.61

1571.16

-0.04

Ho Chi Minh

962.48

966.18

-0.38

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3214.85

3068.76

4.76

Bangkok

1561.22

1563.88

-0.17

Manila

7804.33

7,466.02

4.53

Jakarta

6223.03

6,194.50

0.46

Kuala Lumpur

1570.61

1690.58

-7.10

Ho Chi Minh

962.48

892.54

7.84

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com;))

