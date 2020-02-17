SE Asia Stocks-Most down as Apple's warning rattles sentiment; Indonesia up

By Arundhati Dutta

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, as global sentiment soured after Apple became the latest company to flag lower revenue due to the coronavirus epidemic that has slowed economic activity in the region.

Thai shares .SETI and Singapore stocks .STI fell 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, making the them the top losers in the region.

Both Singapore and Thai economy have suffered following the outbreak, with Thailand expecting the number of foreign visitors to fall by 5 million this year, while Singapore lowered its 2020 growth target on Monday.

Apple Inc AAPL.O said it was unlikely to meet its sales outlook because of the epidemic, which has claimed more than 1,800 lives in mainland China and infected about 72,500 people.

The warning from the world's most valuable technology company could nudge markets to re-evaluate the macro impact of the epidemic, Maybank said in a note.

Financials stocks led losses in Singapore, with top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI ticking down 0.6%.

Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI lost up to 1.9% after it said it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in March, April and May due to weaker demand as a result of coronavirus.

The city-state is expected to roll out a hefty stimulus package at its annual budget later on Tuesday.

Consumer staples were top losers in Thailand, with convenience store operator CP All Pcl CPALL.BK and sports drinks maker Osotspa Pcl OSP.BK falling up to 1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, Indonesian equities .JKSE rose on the back of gains in consumer staples and materials stocks.

"Investors are keeping an eye on the rate decision due on 20th February, " Hariyanto Wijaya, head of Investment Research at Mirae Asset Securities said.

Economists say poor growth data and impact of the virus outbreak on the economy may pressure the Indonesian central bank to start cutting interest rates again, following four rate cuts in 2019.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0343 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3195.04

3213

-0.56

Bangkok

1517.2

1527.25

-0.66

Manila

7320.18

7326.85

-0.09

Jakarta

5899.01

5867.523

0.54

Kuala Lumpur

1536.66

1537.12

-0.03

Ho Chi Minh

930.87

934.77

-0.42

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3195.04

3222.83

-0.86

Bangkok

1517.2

1579.84

-3.96

Manila

7320.18

7,815.26

-6.33

Jakarta

5899.01

6,299.54

-6.36

Kuala Lumpur

1536.66

1588.76

-3.28

Ho Chi Minh

930.87

960.99

-3.13

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

