SE Asia Stocks-Markets trade in tight range on China virus fears, holidays

Southeast Asian stock markets traded in a tight range on Friday as fears of rapid spread of a flu-like virus outbreak in China kept investors on guard and the week-long Chinese Lunar New Year holiday kicked off.
