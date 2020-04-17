SE Asia Stocks-Markets track Wall St gains, Philippines up on cenbank rate-cut move

By Arundhati Dutta

April 17 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 4% on Friday after its central bank cut key rates to shore up its economy, while the Singapore index gained as its annual exports growth beat expectations.

Also aiding sentiment in broader markets, Wall Street futures rose after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a plan to re-open its economy with a staggered, three-stage approach. .N

"This will be a test of steady hands and level heads in calibrating the opening of the economy triumph over the risk of crippling second wave of infections, " Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Markets appeared to shrug off data that showed China's economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first quarter, although it expects second-quarter performance to be much better than in the first.

Leading gains, the Philippine index .PSI rebounded from the previous session's steep fall and added as much as 4.4% after its central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 bps to support its economy damaged by the outbreak.

Heavyweight conglomerates SM Investments SM.PS and Ayala Land ALI.PS gained around 5%, each.

In Singapore, the benchmark index .STI gained as much as 2.3%, and hit its highest level in over a month. Its annual exports growth accelerated by 17.6% in March, beating expectations.

Thai shares .SETI climbed up to 2.8%, underpinned by gains in financial and energy sectors.

Indonesian equities .JKSE rose as much as 3%, with financials leading gains. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk BBCA.JK and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BMRI.JK rose 3.8% and 5%, respectively.

Shares in Malaysia climbed 1.9% higher and touched their highest level in over a month.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0331 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2654.52

2612.25

1.62

Bangkok

1224.65

1200.15

2.04

Manila

5724.13

5525.6

3.59

Jakarta

4602.671

4480.607

2.72

Kuala Lumpur

1412.14

1386.53

1.85

Ho Chi Minh

784.93

780.7

0.54

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2654.52

3222.83

-17.63

Bangkok

1224.65

1579.84

-22.48

Manila

5724.13

7,815.26

-26.76

Jakarta

4602.671

6,299.54

-26.94

Kuala Lumpur

1412.14

1588.76

-11.12

Ho Chi Minh

784.93

960.99

-18.32

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)

