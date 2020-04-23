SE Asia Stocks-Markets track overnight gains on Wall Street

By Nikhil Subba

April 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian shares rose on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street that rose overnight after oil prices recovered and the U.S. Congress looked set to approve a fresh fiscal package.

The House of Representatives is expected to clear a relief package worth $484 billion later on Thursday, which would take the overall U.S. federal financial response to the coronavirus pandemic to almost $3 trillion.

Aiding sentiment was a gain in oil prices amid signs that producers are cutting output to cope with a collapse in demand for fuel. O/R

"Asia is showing no inclination this week to follow its own path and looks to be following Wall Street's lead again and marking stocks higher ...With so many moving and unpredictable parts in the world, this is a sensible strategy," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

In the region, the Philippines index .PSI climbed as much as 1.8% as consumer and financial stocks rallied.

Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co MBT.PS gained as much as 4.1%, while Jollibee Foods JFC.PS advanced about 4.5% to be on track for its best day since April 14.

The energy and industrial sectors helped Vietnam's benchmark .VNI rise as much as 2.2% — its best session since April 13.

Petroleum Equipment and Metal PXS.HM was up more than 6%, while Hoa Binh Rubber HRC.HM jumped as much as about 7%.

In Indonesia, the benchmark .JKSE firmed as much as 1.2%, boosted by consumer stocks. Unilever Indonesia UNVR.JK climbed almost 2.5% to its highest since April 7, while Indofood ICBP.JK rose as much as 1.5%.

Thai stocks .SETI rose as much as 1.1% to hit their highest since March 11, as energy stocks helped.

Thai Oil TOP.BK gained as much as 2.5%, its highest in nearly seven weeks, while PTG Energy PTG.BK rose 4.6% to a six week peak.

Singapore's Straits Times Index .STI was little changed.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0347 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2551.37

2550.04

0.05

Bangkok

1269.62

1261.81

0.62

Manila

5616.88

5573.75

0.77

Jakarta

4611.566

4567.562

0.96

Kuala Lumpur

1385.4

1381.89

0.25

Ho Chi Minh

773.1

768.92

0.54

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2551.37

3222.83

-20.83

Bangkok

1269.62

1579.84

-19.64

Manila

5616.88

7,815.26

-28.13

Jakarta

4611.566

6,299.54

-26.80

Kuala Lumpur

1385.4

1588.76

-12.80

Ho Chi Minh

773.1

960.99

-19.55

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

