SE Asia Stocks-Markets track global equities higher as virus slows

April 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets inched higher on Monday, tracking global equities that gained due to a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new infections.

Major European nations reported lower fatality rates, with Italy seeing the number of patients in intensive care falling for the second consecutive day. However, a rise in cases and deaths in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines kept gains in Southeast Asia stocks under check.

Australia's benchmark index .AXJO rose 0.5%, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2% .N225 and South Korea's KOSPI index .KS11 climbed 1.4%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS edged up 0.1% MKTS/GLOB

Aiding sentiment further, U.S. stock futures ESc1 gained more than 1.5% in early Asian trading after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope the country was seeing a "levelling off" of the coronavirus crisis.

"There are tentative signs that overall market volatility is easing, " analysts at Maybank said in a note.

There were signs that markets are becoming "numb" to bad news, and it would take more impactful events or data to shock markets, according to the note.

The Vietnam benchmark .VNI rose for a fourth straight session, up as much as 3.7%, as financial and real estate stocks jumped. The index was the top gainer in the region.

The country plans to delay the collection of 180 trillion dong ($7.6 billion) worth of taxes and land rent to help businesses hit by the pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE added as much as 2.6% and hit a three-week high. The financial sector led gains, with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk BBCA.JK and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BMRI.JK rising up to 2.7% and 4%, respectively.

Singaporean shares .STI climbed more than 2%. Heavyweight financials United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI rose 3% and DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI advanced 2.1%.

In the Philippines, the benchmark .PSI added up to 1.5%, while Malaysian equities .KLSE were trading flat.

Thai markets .SETI were closed for a holiday.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0412 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2448.52

2389.29

2.48

Manila

5426.55

5346.97

1.49

Jakarta

4700.677

4623.429

1.67

Kuala Lumpur

1331.66

1330.65

0.08

Ho Chi Minh

719.95

701.8

2.59

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2448.52

3222.83

-24.03

Manila

5426.55

7,815.26

-30.56

Jakarta

4700.677

6,299.54

-25.38

Kuala Lumpur

1331.66

1588.76

-16.18

Ho Chi Minh

719.95

960.99

-25.08

