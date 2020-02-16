SE Asia Stocks-Markets subdued, China rate cut soothes virus anxiety

By Arundhati Dutta

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued in thin trading on Monday, as stimulus measures from China helped cushion the impact from the coronavirus epidemic on regional economies.

As governments unleash more monetary loosening to protect their economies, China's central bank lowered one of its key interest rates, paving the way for a cut in its benchmark loan prime rate, which will be announced on Thursday.

The number of reported new virus cases in China's Hubei province rose on Monday after two days of falls, while across mainland China, the total number of cases rose by 2,048 to 70,548, with 1,770 deaths.

"COVID-19 should remain a major trading theme for the session with investors looking out for the size and scope of stimulus from governments," Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, economists at ING, wrote in a note.

Singapore is set to roll out a hefty package of measures to counter the blow from the epidemic at its annual budget on Tuesday, while Malaysia and Thailand have also pledged to implement measures to support their economies.

Singaporean stocks .STI were flat, as the impact of a weakened 2020 growth outlook was softened by data which showed that its exports rose 4.6% in January on a month-on-month basis, versus analysts' forecasts for a contraction.

The city-state has cut its growth and exports forecasts for this year and flagged the possibility of recession in 2020, due to an expected hit from the virus outbreak.

Singapore has reported 75 cases of infections to date, one of the highest tallies outside China.

The Philippine index .PSI was boosted by gains in big cap conglomerates such as Ayala Land ALI.PS and SM Investments SM.PS.

Thailand .SETI rose on communication services, with Advanced Info Service Pcl ADVANC.BK adding up to 3.4%.

Thailand's trade-dependent economy grew at its slowest pace in five years in the fourth quarter of 2019, and less than expected, as exports declined and public spending slumped.

Shares in Indonesia .JKSE Malaysia .KLSE were little changed.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0323 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3221.09

3220.03

0.03

Bangkok

1529.07

1526.3

0.18

Manila

7298.53

7282

0.23

Jakarta

5873.218

5866.945

0.11

Kuala Lumpur

1542.75

1544.46

-0.11

Ho Chi Minh

936.06

937.45

-0.15

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3221.09

3222.83

-0.05

Bangkok

1529.07

1579.84

-3.21

Manila

7298.53

7,815.26

-6.61

Jakarta

5873.218

6,299.54

-6.77

Kuala Lumpur

1542.75

1588.76

-2.90

Ho Chi Minh

936.06

960.99

-2.59

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

