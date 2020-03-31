SE Asia Stocks-Markets rise as China factory activity rebounds

By Arundhati Dutta

March 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as data showed China factory activity unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting to a record low in the previous month even though the coronavirus pandemic showed few signs of abating.

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52 in March from a collapse to a record low of 35.7 in February, but analysts cautioned the index might overstate the true improvement as firms could be reporting expansion after a forced stoppage. MKTS/GLOB

Many also warn that manufacturers and overall economic activity will remain under pressure as the virus continues to spread rapidly around the globe, while governments and central banks continue in their attempts to cushion its impact.

"Asia, having led the world into the coronavirus epidemic, appears to be showing signs of a tentative, if uneven, recovery," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley wrote in a note.

Indonesian shares .JKSE rose as much as 3.5%, underpinned by consumer staples and financials.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday he planned stricter rules on mobility and social distancing. The country confirmed 130 new virus infections on Sunday, taking the total to 1,285.

Singaporean stocks .STI bounced back, rising as much as 3% in early trade. Index heavyweights Jardine Matheson Holdings JARD.SI and Jardine Strategic Holdings JSH.SI were both up more than 5%.

Thai shares .SETI rose up to 2.4%, with financial and energy stocks leading the gains.

Thailand's finance minister said on Monday the new stimulus package to counter the impact of the pandemic would be worth more than 500 billion baht ($15.3 billion), while the central bank said it had further expanded the scope of liquidity support.

Vietnamese equities .VNI gained on financials. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday ordered the suspension of public transport services to curb the spread of the virus, which is known to have infected 203 people in the country.

Philippine stocks .PSI added up to 4%, with big caps SM Investments SM.PS and Ayala Land ALI.PS rising more than 3% each.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0326 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2464.25

2416.24

1.99

Bangkok

1106.15

1087.82

1.69

Manila

5255.48

5131.16

2.42

Jakarta

4504.964

4414.5

2.05

Kuala Lumpur

1339.68

1328.88

0.81

Ho Chi Minh

678.64

662.26

2.47

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2464.25

3222.83

-23.54

Bangkok

1106.15

1579.84

-29.98

Manila

5255.48

7,815.26

-32.75

Jakarta

4504.964

6,299.54

-28.49

Kuala Lumpur

1339.68

1588.76

-15.68

Ho Chi Minh

678.64

960.99

-29.38

