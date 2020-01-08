SE Asia Stocks-Markets rally as Middle East conflict worries ease

By Sameer Manekar

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets rose on Thursday, recovering from sharp declines in the previous session, after remarks from the United States and Iran soothed concerns of a larger Middle East conflict.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not have to respond militarily to Iran's attack, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the strikes "concluded" Tehran's retaliation.

"As sentiment improves, market participants unwound safe-haven bets with broad relief sell-off in the bond universe," Mizuho Bank analyst Zhu Huani said.

Aiding sentiment, data showed China's efforts to prop up its economy was yielding results as producer prices fell at a slower pace, showing signs of a modest recovery in industry activity and consumer price index in December remained unchanged from a month ago at 4.5%.

Thai stocks .SETI led gains in the region and was up as much as 1.1%. Gulf Energy Development GULF.BK and Charoen Pokphand Foods CPF.BK added 2.7% and 3.6%, respectively.

Indonesian equities .JKSE gained, with Bank Central Asia BBCA.JK rising 0.9% and Bank Mandiri (Persero) BMRI.JK 1.7%.

Singapore's benchmark index .STI gained as much as 0.5%, with Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI rising 0.4%, and industrial conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings JSH.SI gaining 0.9%.

Malaysian equities .KLSE were lifted by financials. Heavyweights Malayan Banking MBBM.KL and CIMB Group Holdings CIMB.KL climbed 0.8% and 1%.

Philippine bourse .PSI inched up 0.3%. BDO Unibank BDO.PS rose 0.5% and Ayala Land ALI.PS was up 1.8%.

Vietnam stocks .VNI recovered from a more than six-month low hit in the previous session to climb up to 0.9% as most blue-chip names rallied.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0427 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3247.96

3245.89

0.06

Bangkok

1572.14

1559.27

0.83

Manila

7762.75

7736.24

0.34

Jakarta

6245.823

6225.686

0.32

Kuala Lumpur

1592.04

1589.1

0.19

Ho Chi Minh

956.43

948.98

0.79

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3247.96

3222.83

0.78

Bangkok

1572.14

1579.84

-0.49

Manila

7762.75

7,815.26

-0.67

Jakarta

6245.823

6,299.54

-0.85

Kuala Lumpur

1592.04

1588.76

0.21

Ho Chi Minh

956.43

960.99

-0.47

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

