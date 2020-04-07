SE Asia Stocks-Markets fall as coronavirus death toll rises

By Arundhati Dutta

April 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday after two sessions of sharp gains, as the death toll from the new coronavirus continued to climb across the globe even though infections showed signs of a slowdown.

New York state suffered the highest daily loss of life from COVID-19 on Tuesday, even as the number of hospitalisations seemed to be levelling off.

Italy, the country with the highest death toll at 17,127, reported a fourth consecutive daily decline in the number of people in intensive care.

Denting sentiment further, the Financial Times reported the European Union's top scientist resigned after his proposal to set up a programme to battle the pandemic was rejected.

"This will probably give pause to markets' mounting optimism about "peak COVID" premised on new cases in Europe begin to show signs of trending lower," Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Singaporean stocks .STI slumped as much as 2.5%, with conglomerates Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd JARD.SI and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd JSH.SI shedding 5.9% and 5.5%, respectively.

Indonesian equities .JKSE slipped up to 2.9%, dragged by financials. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk BBCA.JK and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BMRI.JK lost 1.7% and 4.8%, respectively.

Thai stocks .SETI snapped three consecutive sessions of gains, with energy stocks slipping the most. PTT Pcl PTT.BK and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl PTTEP.BK gave up more than 3% each.

Vietnamese shares .VNI fell after five straight sessions of gains, with financials leading the decline.

Philippine shares .PSI dropped as much as 2.7%, hurt by losses in big-cap conglomerates such as SM Investments SM.PS and Ayala Land ALI.PS .

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0322 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2513.68

2571.89

-2.26

Bangkok

1205.56

1214.95

-0.77

Manila

5504.98

5650.01

-2.57

Jakarta

4641.083

4778.639

-2.88

Kuala Lumpur

1362.71

1369.92

-0.53

Ho Chi Minh

736.8

746.69

-1.32

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2513.68

3222.83

-22.00

Bangkok

1205.56

1579.84

-23.69

Manila

5504.98

7,815.26

-29.56

Jakarta

4641.083

6,299.54

-26.33

Kuala Lumpur

1362.71

1588.76

-14.23

Ho Chi Minh

736.8

960.99

-23.33

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

