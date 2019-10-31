SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian shares fall over 1%, Malaysia rises

By Anushka Trivedi

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell over 1% on Thursday, weighed down by telecom and utility stocks, while Malaysia gained on strength in the country's banking sector after an upbeat review by its central bank.

The Jakarta index .JKSE closed at its lowest in over a week as poor earnings from Indonesia's third biggest company Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT TLKM.JK dragged the telco sector lower.

Telkom Indonesia reported a 4.4% fall in third-quarter revenue, missing Jefferies estimates, as sales from its data and internet segment decelerated.

Meanwhile, a 13.5% drop in natural gas distributor Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk PT PGAS.JK, following multiple local reports about the government blocking PGAS's plans to raise gas prices also tugged on the index.

An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks .JKLQ45 ended 1.4% lower.

Thai shares .SETI pared early gains to end the session flat after export growth for September came in 1.5% lower.

The index lost 2.2% this month.

Meanwhile, Malaysian shares .KSLE gained 1.1%, buoyed by financials.

Bank Negara Malaysia in its monthly report said it expected banking institutions to withstand severe macroeconomic and financial shocks as they are armed with excess capital buffers. (https://bit.ly/2r22NQF)

Public Bank Bhd PUBM.KL jumped 4.6%, while CIMB Group Holdings Bhd CIMB.KL rose 3.1%.

Philippines .PSI shaved off 0.5%, with heavyweights Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS and Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI.PS losing 2% and 2.9%, respectively.

The benchmark, however, added 2.6% this month.

"The market in general was relatively stronger in last few days, particularly the financials ... so I think today is just profit taking in the market," Charles William Ang, associate analyst at COL Financial Group said.

Property developer Ayala Land added 2.2% in the past three sessions, whereas BPI gained 3%, compared with a 1.2% jump in the index.

Singapore shares .STI advanced 0.7% to their highest in nearly three months, helped by financial stocks. The benchmark added 3.6% for the month.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3229.88

3207.92

0.68

Bangkok

1601.49

1601.83

-0.02

Manila

7977.12

8020.06

-0.54

Jakarta

6228.317

6295.747

-1.07

Kuala Lumpur

1597.98

1580

1.14

Ho Chi Minh

998.82

1000.89

-0.21

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3229.88

3068.76

5.25

Bangkok

1601.49

1563.88

2.40

Manila

7977.12

7,466.02

6.85

Jakarta

6228.317

6,194.50

0.55

Kuala Lumpur

1597.98

1690.58

-5.48

Ho Chi Minh

998.82

892.54

11.91

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491413;))

