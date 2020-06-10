SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines sink 2% as stimulus, coronavirus worries weigh

US Markets

Indonesian stocks plunged on Wednesday after it reported a record surge in coronavirus cases, while the Philippines tumbled on worries that a multi-billion dollar stimulus package might be running into political turmoil.

Last week, most countries in Southeast Asia began re-opening their economies after months-long lockdowns, spurring a risk-on sentiment and helping Philippines .PSI post gains of about 10%.

"This (selling) is healthy. Everyone is waiting for the correction. We need a breather," said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital, referring to the Philippine market.

Philippines' main index .PSI, fell 2%, after local media reported Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III deemed a proposed 1.3 trillion peso ($26.09 billion) stimulus package, which has already been passed by the House of Representatives, "unconstitutional".

Security Bank Corp SECB.PS fell 5.2% and BDO Unibank Inc BDO.PS dropped 4.5% and were among the top percentage losers on the index.

Indonesia's benchmark index fell 2.3%, with financials accounting for around a third of the losses. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BMRI.JK shed about 7% and was the biggest drag.

The country said daily coronavirus cases breached 1000 for the first time on Tuesday and it recorded its biggest daily increase in infections for a second successive day on Wednesday.

"There are some concerns that Indonesia could face a second wave in number of cases, but also global markets saw some correction overnight, which Indonesian markets track, " said Andry E. Taneli, a portfolio manager at Ciptadana Asset Management in Jakarta.

In a bright spot, Thai shares rose 0.7%, on plans to re-open more businesses from as early as June 15, as the coronavirus outbreak appeared to be contained.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2800.57

2794.17

0.23

Bangkok

1418.77

1408.37

0.74

Manila

6439.37

6583.84

-2.19

Jakarta

4920.682

5035.055

-2.27

Kuala Lumpur

1575.27

1575.16

0.01

Ho Chi Minh

900

899.43

0.06

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2800.57

3222.83

-13.10

Bangkok

1418.77

1579.84

-10.20

Manila

6439.37

7,815.26

-17.61

Jakarta

4920.682

6,299.54

-21.89

Kuala Lumpur

1575.27

1588.76

-0.85

Ho Chi Minh

900

960.99

-6.35

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

