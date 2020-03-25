SE Asia Stocks-Gain across the board as U.S. stimulus bolsters sentiment

By Arpit Nayak

March 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose sharply on Wednesday as a massive U.S. fiscal stimulus package to rein in the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic boosted investor sentiment around the world.

The stimulus package, expected to be worth $2 trillion and signed between U.S. senators and the White House, joined a barrage of global moves to shore up liquidity as the fast-spreading virus pummels economies worldwide.

"Optimism appears to have returned with emphatic market rebound in tow," said Vishnu Varathan, an analyst at Mizuho Bank.

Varathan added that apart from the "massive U.S. fiscal stimulus within reach," the rebound was also fed by pledges of unlimited quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday.

Singaporean equities .STI led gains in the region to end 6.1% higher, with financial and consumer stocks strengthening the most.

Financial and consumer stocks climbed most on the Philippine index .PSI, sending it 5.3% higher as the central bank on Tuesday slashed the reserve requirement ratio of banks to support growth and boost lending.

Thai shares .SETI gained 4.5% after the central bank said the banking system had enough liquidity to ease financial strains due to the outbreak, ahead of a month-long virus-induced emergency lockdown.

The bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low, but warned its economy would contract this year due to the impact of the virus.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE added 2.6%, with telecom and consumer sectors gaining the most.

The country has dealt with the largest number of coronavirus cases in the region so far and said it would extend its two-week restriction of movement and unveil a second economic stimulus package.

Even as the Indonesian index .JKSE was closed for trading on account of a local holiday, the central bank and the country's financial regulator decided to cut trading hours next week as part of their efforts to contain the virus.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2,505.47

2,362.05

6.07

Bangkok

1,080.03

1,033.84

4.47

Manila

5,027.76

4,774.27

5.31

Kuala Lumpur

1,324.5

1,291.14

2.58

Ho Chi Minh

690.25

659.21

4.71

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2,505.47

3,222.83

-22.26

Bangkok

1,080.03

1,579.84

-31.64

Manila

5,027.76

7,815.26

-35.67

Jakarta

3,937.632

6,299.54

-37.49

Kuala Lumpur

1,324.5

1,588.76

-16.63

Ho Chi Minh

690.25

960.99

-28.17

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

