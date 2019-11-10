SE Asia Stocks-Falter on trade deal uncertainty, China data

By Anushka Trivedi

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower on Monday as uncertainty over whether the United States and China would end their bruising trade war lingered, while data from Beijing brought slowdown fears to the fore.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday contrasted reports of officials from U.S. and China agreeing to rollback existing tariffs by saying he had not agreed to such a deal, which sparked fresh doubts over whether the two sides would find a segue in their damaging tariff spat.

Meanwhile, data showed that China's producer prices, a key indicator of corporate profitability, fell the most in more than three years in October, as the manufacturing sector weakened while consumer prices grew at their fastest pace in about eight years.

This "continuous divergence between CPI and PPI further reaffirms the underlying moderating demand," Mizuho analysts said in a note.

"As the government shows higher degree of tolerance on slower growth, evidenced by the absence of resolute steps from the People's Bank of China in terms of easing measures, growth still faces risk of falling to sub-6% next year", they added.

Leading losses in the region, Thai bourse .SETI was 0.6% lower as financial and industrial stocks faltered.

Singapore stocks .STI slipped 0.5%, with financials dominating losses on the benchmark. The city-state has a sizable exposure to China.

United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI fell 0.5%, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI dipped 0.2%.

DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender, reported a jump in quarterly profit but flagged a dull 2020 as it now expects revenue and profit next year to grow in low single digits.

Indonesia's main index .JKSE fell about 0.4%, pressured by banking and telco stocks. Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT BBRI.JK and Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk PT TLKM.JK dropped over 1% each in the session.

Malaysian shares .KSLE declined ahead of monthly industrial output data, which is expected to grow by 1%, according to analysts at ING.

Palm oil producer Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd KLKK.KL and lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd CIMB.KL were the top drags on the index as they fell 2.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Vietnam stocks .VNI traded sideways.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3248.46

3264.3

-0.49

Bangkok

1627.76

1637.85

-0.62

Manila

8054.27

8065.76

-0.14

Jakarta

6155.597

6177.986

-0.36

Kuala Lumpur

1606.78

1609.73

-0.18

Ho Chi Minh

1021.92

1022.49

-0.06

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3248.46

3068.76

5.86

Bangkok

1627.76

1563.88

4.08

Manila

8054.27

7,466.02

7.88

Jakarta

6155.597

6,194.50

-0.63

Kuala Lumpur

1606.78

1690.58

-4.96

Ho Chi Minh

1021.92

892.54

14.50

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

