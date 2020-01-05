SE Asia Stocks-Fall as Mideast tensions escalate, Philippines leads declines

By Sameer Manekar

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as soaring oil prices stoked fears of inflationary pressure for the net oil importing nation, while other Southeast Asian markets were also in the red due to heightened Middle East tensions.

Oil prices shot more than 2% higher and Brent rose above $70 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq and retaliate against Iran if it strikes back after the killing of its top commander. O/R

Trump's threat against Iraq, the second largest producer among the OPEC, comes after its parliament voted in favour of expelling U.S. troops.

The Philippine benchmark index .PSI slipped as much as 1.8%. Real estate firm SM Prime Holdings SMPH.PS shed 1.3%, while lender BDO Unibank BDO.PS lost 1.1%.

"The escalating tensions between the United States and Iran will be a big factor on inflation in the Philippines. Since it is a net oil importer, any significant oil rally would affect both inflation and the currency," Rachelle Cruz, analyst at AP Securities said.

"For stock markets, any weakness in the currency would be a deterrent for foreign investors."

The Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.2% against the dollar.

Malaysian shares .KLSE shed 0.9% as banking and consumer stocks weighed.

Malayan Banking Bhd MBBM.KL fell 0.9% and Sime Darby Plantations SIPL.KL 1.6%.

Indonesian equities .JKSE fell as much as 1.1%, their biggest intraday fall in over a month.

Financials and consumer firms were the biggest drags, with Bank Central Asia BBCA.JK and Bank Rakyat Indonesia BBRI.JK losing 1% and 1.1%, while Unilever Indonesia UNVR.JK shed 1.2%.

An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks .JKLQ45 fell as much as 1.5%.

Thai stocks .SETI fell the most since Dec. 16, with Kasikornbank PCL KBANK.BK and Airports of Thailand AOT.BK losing 3.6% and 1.7%.

Financial and industrial sectors weighed on Singapore's benchmark index .STI.

Heavyweights United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI and Jardine Strategic Holdings JSH.SI were down 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0341 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3221.87

3238.82

-0.52

Bangkok

1582.55

1594.97

-0.78

Manila

7732.82

7839.79

-1.36

Jakarta

6289.85

6323.466

-0.53

Kuala Lumpur

1596.38

1611.38

-0.93

Ho Chi Minh

959.09

965.14

-0.63

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3221.87

3222.83

-0.03

Bangkok

1582.55

1579.84

0.17

Manila

7732.82

7,815.26

-1.05

Jakarta

6289.85

6,299.54

-0.15

Kuala Lumpur

1596.38

1588.76

0.48

Ho Chi Minh

959.09

960.99

-0.20

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

