SE Asia Stocks-Drop on coronavirus jitters; Singapore eases monetary policy sharply

March 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets dropped on Monday as worries over a severe economic damage in the region following a rise in new coronavirus cases outweighed central banks' efforts to calm investor nerves through aggressive policy easing.

The number of fresh cases and deaths rose in several countries in the region, with Malaysia warning of a surge in the number of cases in mid-April.

The Singapore benchmark .STI shed as much as 4.2% despite the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) easing monetary policy aggressively on Monday, as the city-state braces for the worst recession in its 55-year history.

"We don't expect further loosening in the months ahead, given the limitations on how much more the MAS can do," Alex Holmes, an analyst at Capital Economics wrote in a note.

Heavyweight financial stocks United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI and DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI both shed more than 4%.

Indonesian shares .JKSE dropped as much as 5%, with financial stocks being the top losers. PT Bank Central Asia TbkBBCA.JK and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BMRI.JK slipped over 6%, each.

Starting Monday up until May 29, Indonesian currency markets and stock trading hours will be limited as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Indonesian government faced increasing calls to tighten restrictions on movement and a hashtag translating as #LockdownOrDie trended on social media, while politicians, doctors and rights leaders all urged stricter action.

Vietnamese markets .VNI tumbled up to 5.6%, dragged by the financials and the real estate sector.

The country's prime minister asked major cities to prepare for possible lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus as the number of confirmed cases touched nearly 200.

In Thailand, the energy-heavy Thai index .SETI fell as oil prices took another beating. PTT Pcl PTT.BK and PTT Exploration and Production PclPTTEP.BK skid up to 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively. O/R

The Philippine .PSI and Malaysian .KLSE indexes also traded lower.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0336 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2423.4

2528.76

-4.17

Bangkok

1077.83

1099.76

-1.99

Manila

5115.23

5266.62

-2.87

Jakarta

4318.292

4545.571

-5.00

Kuala Lumpur

1322.89

1343.09

-1.50

Ho Chi Minh

659.32

696.06

-5.28

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2423.4

3222.83

-24.81

Bangkok

1077.83

1579.84

-31.78

Manila

5115.23

7,815.26

-34.55

Jakarta

4318.292

6,299.54

-31.45

Kuala Lumpur

1322.89

1588.76

-16.73

Ho Chi Minh

659.32

960.99

-31.39

