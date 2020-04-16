SE Asia Stocks-Down on bleak economic outlook; Philippines plunges 4%

By Arundhati Dutta

April 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, with Philippines shares losing as much as 4%, as investor sentiment was hurt by dire economic data from the United States and prospects of extensive damage to Asia as a fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. retail sales suffered their steepest drop on record last month and output at factories declined by the most since 1946 - reinforcing fears that the economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace in decades.

Moreover, Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, as exporters are hit by declining demand amid lockdowns throughout the region.

Though softer data from the U.S. on the retail sales on the industrial and retail fronts had been expected, the depth of the disappointment shocked markets, according to a note by Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at brokerage IG.

Leading the fall, the Philippine index .PSI slumped up to 4.3% in early trade. Heavyweight conglomerates Ayala Land ALI.PS and SM Investments SM.PS shed 6.9% and 3.6%, respectively.

The benchmark's steep fall was due to profit-taking and tracking of U.S. markets, according to Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at The Union Bank of the Philippines.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE shed as much as 2%, with financials weighing on the index. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk BBCA.JK slipped 2% while PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BMRI.JK lost 5.7%.

An overnight slump in oil prices pushed the energy-heavy Thai index .SETI more than 1% lower. PTT Pcl PTT.BK and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl PTTEP.BK lost around 3%, each.

Shares in Vietnam .VNI fell as much as 0.8%, with losses led by financials. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam VCB.HM skid 1.6%.

Malaysian equities .KLSE slipped as much as 0.7%, while Singaporean stocks .STI were slightly lower.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0340 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2602.84

2605.56

-0.10

Bangkok

1224.98

1236.1

-0.90

Manila

5702.49

5946.05

-4.10

Jakarta

4527.977

4625.905

-2.12

Kuala Lumpur

1383.85

1387.79

-0.28

Ho Chi Minh

774.09

777.22

-0.40

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2602.84

3222.83

-19.24

Bangkok

1224.98

1579.84

-22.46

Manila

5702.49

7,815.26

-27.03

Jakarta

4527.977

6,299.54

-28.12

Kuala Lumpur

1383.85

1588.76

-12.90

Ho Chi Minh

774.09

960.99

-19.45

