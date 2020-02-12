SE Asia Stocks-Down in thin trade on surge in new virus cases, Indonesia leads declines

By Arundhati Dutta

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower in thin trading on Thursday as a surge in the number of coronavirus cases prompted investors to stay away from risky bets.

The death toll in China's Hubei province leapt by a record 242 as of Wednesday and the number of new cases soared to 14,840 after the country used a new method to report infections.

Analysts at Maybank said in a note that since the surge in new cases was a result of "broadening the definition of confirmed cases", new numbers as of Thursday will be closely watched to see if it normalizes.

Global stocks have rallied after China's senior medical advisor said the epidemic would be over by April. But the market hopes were dashed on Thursday by the latest numbers.

"The release of a new approach to confirming Covid-19 cases in Hubei makes the numbers look a lot higher, but may not be as bad as it sounds," Robert Carnell, economist at ING wrote in a note.

Philippine equities .PSI were on track for a second straight day of losses. Index heavyweights Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS skid up to 1.4% and SM Investments Corp SM.PS 0.7%.

The Indonesian benchmark .JKSE shed as much as 0.5%, dragged lower by materials stocks. Cement maker PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk SMGR.JK dropped up to 4%.

The Malaysian index .KLSE inched lower, hurt by losses in heavyweight financials such as Hong Leong Financial Group HLCB.KL and CIMB Group CIMB.KL.

The Thai index .SETI lost as much as 0.4%, pressured by utilities stocks. Electricity distributor Global Power Synergy Pcl GPSC.BK lost over 2%.

Shares in Singapore .STI and Vietnam .VNI were also trading slightly lower.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0426 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3217

3223.37

-0.2

Bangkok

1535.3

1539.84

-0.29

Manila

7350.08

7383.1

-0.45

Jakarta

5883.126

5913.081

-0.51

Kuala Lumpur

1539.59

1542.94

-0.22

Ho Chi Minh

935.68

937.68

-0.21

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3217

3222.83

-0.18

Bangkok

1535.3

1579.84

-2.82

Manila

7350.08

7,815.26

-5.95

Jakarta

5883.126

6,299.54

-6.61

Kuala Lumpur

1539.59

1588.76

-3.09

Ho Chi Minh

935.68

960.99

-2.63

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

