SE Asia Stocks-Climb in thin trade on signs of pandemic peaking

By Arundhati Dutta

April 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets rose in thin trade on Tuesday, tracking broader equities on signs of the coronavirus pandemic peaking, amid high caution ahead of Chinese trade data and an uncertain U.S. earnings season.

Ten U.S. states, including New York and California, banded together on Monday in regional pacts to reopen their economies as signs emerged that the virus crisis had peaked.

China's trade data, due to be released later in the day, is expected to show exports continued to slump in March and imports further declined due to a collapse in oil prices, according to a Reuters poll.

"Economic data may still not matter as much as the coronavirus confirmed cases at this point," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Singaporean stocks .STI advanced up to 2.4%, hitting their highest level in a month. Heavyweight financials United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI and DBS Group Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI rose over 2%, each.

The Philippine index .PSI jumped as much as 2.5% and touched its highest in a month. Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI.PS and Security Bank Corporation SECB.PS gained 3.8%, and 4.9%, respectively.

The Thai benchmark .SETI rose up to 1.9%, boosted by consumer discretionary stocks. Home Product Center Pcl HMPRO.BK jumped 3.7%.

Thailand approved measures to boost production of medical equipment on Monday, a senior official said, as the country battles the virus which has claimed 40 lives there so far.

Vietnamese shares .VNI edged up, with real estate stocks the top gainers.

Indonesian equities .JKSE climbed up to 1% ahead of its central bank meeting, with gains led by financials. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BMRI.JK added 1.8%.

A small majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect Indonesia's central bank to keep its policy rate on hold as it tries to maintain stability in its currency and capital markets amid pressures from the pandemic.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0325 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2627.74

2567.25

2.36

Bangkok

1257.55

1236.78

1.68

Manila

5752.11

5610.98

2.52

Jakarta

4651.384

4623.894

0.59

Kuala Lumpur

1365.21

1356.03

0.68

Ho Chi Minh

766.74

765.79

0.12

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2627.74

3222.83

-18.46

Bangkok

1257.55

1579.84

-20.40

Manila

5752.11

7,815.26

-26.40

Jakarta

4651.384

6,299.54

-26.16

Kuala Lumpur

1365.21

1588.76

-14.07

Ho Chi Minh

766.74

960.99

-20.21

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

