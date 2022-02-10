Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF, where 12,350,000 units were destroyed, or a 7.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SDY, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil is up about 0.2%, and International Business Machines is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort Silver, which lost 400,000 of its units, representing a 32.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SDY, ZSL: Big ETF Outflows

