Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF, where 17,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SDY, in morning trading today Leggett & Platt is up about 0.8%, and International Business Machines is up by about 2.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FEHY ETF, which lost 200,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SDY, FEHY: Big ETF Outflows

