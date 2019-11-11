SDY, DVOL: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF, where 13,050,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF, which lost 1,900,000 of its units, representing a 27.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DVOL, in morning trading today Intelsat is up about 0.6%, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust is up by about 0.2%.

