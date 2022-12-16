SDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.98, changing hands as low as $123.87 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDY's low point in its 52 week range is $110.55 per share, with $133.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.73.

