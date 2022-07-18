SDX says new shareholders led by Aleph want to block Tenaz merger

July 18 (Reuters) - North Africa focused gas producer SDX SDX.L said on Monday a new group of investors holding more than a quarter of the company's capital and led by trading company Aleph planned to oppose its planned merger with Canada's Tenaz Energy TNZ.TO.

The deal, first announced in May, would value Egypt and Morocco focused SDX at about 21.4 million pounds ($25.55 million).

SDX said it had been advised in a letter from Aleph Commodities Limited dated July 16 that Aleph on behalf of itself and other parties holds 25.65% of SDX's issued share capital.

"The letter also states that...the group of shareholders led by Aleph intends to vote against the recommended all-share combination with cash alternative between Tenaz and SDX."

Shareholder meetings on the merger are planned for July 29.

SDX also quoted Aleph as saying it would engage with SDX's management "to explore opportunities to provide financial, commercial and technical support to SDX to ensure the growth of the Company and its production base, with minimal dilution."

($1 = 0.8377 pounds)

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

