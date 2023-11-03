SDVY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: SDVY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.81, changing hands as high as $28.49 per share. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDVY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.70 per share, with $30.434 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.34.

